SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service in Shreveport confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Shelby County Sunday.

According to the NWS, the tornado briefly touched down near County Road 4037, traveling only three-quarters of a mile. The maximum estimated winds were 90 mph.

There was another tornado confirmed in Harrison County on Sunday, which traveled more than seven miles.

RELATED: NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Harrison County

Sunday's storms spawned multiple tornadoes and caused major damage across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. More than 30 people were killed.

RELATED: Easter storms sweep across South, killing at least 30

In East Texas, there is one confirmed death after a tree fell on a man in Upshur County. The NWS did not confirm any tornadoes in Upshur County.

RELATED: East Texas coach killed during Sunday's storms

The storms also caused major power outages in East Texas. At one point, more than 70,000 customers were without power. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 5,000 customers are still without power.

RELATED: LIST: 5,500 still without power across East Texas