NWS confirms tornado moved through Pickton area in Hopkins County

A determination on the rating and wind speeds will be made in a few hours, NWS said.

PICKTON, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado moved through the Pickton area in Hopkins County Thursday night. 

According to a NWS team member on site, the damage survey shows that a tornado came through Pickton. A determination on the rating and wind speeds will be made in a few hours.

Thursday night, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said five homes were damaged and debris is scattered along FM 269. No injuries have been reported.

Como-Pickton CISD canceled classes for Friday due to major storm damage.

PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Pickton area of Hopkins County

