NWS Shreveport delivers sunny public service announcement

TYLER, Texas — US National Weather Service in Shreveport sent out a public service announcement stating not to be alarmed by the bright glowing object in the sky today, it is just the sun!
With the sun starting to show its face again, the Facebook post shares some fun facts about the sun in case you may have forgotten in this wintry mix.
- The sun is about 93 million miles away from earth- yet the rays only take 8 minutes to reach us.
- The surface of the sun is 9,932*F.
- The Sun is around 109 times wider than earth with a diameter of 864,000 miles - yet it is known as a yellow dwarf star.