x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Downburst wind with speeds up to 105MPH caused damage in Longview, NWS says

According to the NWS, winds of speeds up to 105 miles per hour were estimated on the east side of the city in western Harrison County.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — The National Weather Service says downburst wind caused damage in Longview on Friday.

According to the NWS, winds of speeds up to 105 miles per hour were estimated on the east side of the city in western Harrison County.

"A thunderstorm generated a downburst which first produced damage by downing limbs along TX Loop 281 and US Hwy. 80," the NWS said. "The downburst then did shingle damage to five buildings at the Pinehurst Apartment Complex. The most intense damage occurred just west of the apartment complex along Pat Dr. and US Hwy. 80. In this location approximately 15 trees were snapped and 30 trees uprooted."

The NWS says further downstream to the west, trees were uprooted and large branches broken across the Longview Heights area. Damage ended near the Memory Park Cemetery.

RELATED: CBS19 WEATHER: Few showers possible this weekend during afternoon hours

RELATED: Flash floods strand 1,000 visitors and staff in Death Valley National Park

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out