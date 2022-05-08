Downburst wind with speeds up to 105MPH caused damage in Longview, NWS says

According to the NWS, winds of speeds up to 105 miles per hour were estimated on the east side of the city in western Harrison County.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The National Weather Service says downburst wind caused damage in Longview on Friday.

"A thunderstorm generated a downburst which first produced damage by downing limbs along TX Loop 281 and US Hwy. 80," the NWS said. "The downburst then did shingle damage to five buildings at the Pinehurst Apartment Complex. The most intense damage occurred just west of the apartment complex along Pat Dr. and US Hwy. 80. In this location approximately 15 trees were snapped and 30 trees uprooted."