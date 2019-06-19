The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm WARNING for the following counties:
- Upshur County - expected to expire at 7 p.m.
- Smith County - expected to expire at 7 p.m.
- Gregg County - expected to expire at 7 p.m.
Storms Wednesday produced an EF-0 tornado that touched down in Harrison County.
Straight-line winds measuring up to 80-90 miles per hour also caused significant damage in the area.
The storms also caused major power outages throughout East Texas affecting more than 10,000 customers.
