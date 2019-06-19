The National Weather Service has issued a tornado WATCH for several East Texas counties.

Henderson County- Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Van Zandt County -Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Rains County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

Hopkins County - Expected to expire at 12 a.m.

