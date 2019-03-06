WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado on May 29 in Wood County.

NWS says an EF-0 tornado touched down five miles southwest of Yantis at 3:36 p.m. and ended at 3:45 p.m. The tornado had estimated winds of 80 mph with a maximum path of 100 yards wide.

NWS says storm survey and eyewitnesses confirmed that an EF-0 tornado first touched down near the intersection of FM 515 and FM 17 where tin was lifted and peeled back from a trailer. The tornado then traveled in a northeast direction crossing over the western fork of Lake Fork as a waterspout and then crossed back over land as a tornado near FM 515 where trees were uprooted. Large limbs were downed along CR 1917 with additional trees uprooted in a pasture along CR 1900 where the tornado lifted southwest of Yantis.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.