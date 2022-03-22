NWS reports 3 tornadoes across East Texas region during overnight storms

Houston and Upshur counties both EF-2 tornadoes amid early morning Tuesday storms

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed three different tornadoes struck the East Texas area during severe storms overnight Tuesday.

In Houston County, an EF-2 tornado with 125 mile per hour winds moved from State Highway 21 near County Road 3045 to Highway 287 and Norman Lane on the northside of Crockett, according to the NWS in Houston.

NWS Houston said there was structure damage to a restaurant and a couple of houses.

Upshur County also saw an EF-2 tornado south of Gilmer that had winds of 130 mph, according to preliminary information from NWS Shreveport.

In Harrison County, an EF-1 tornado with a 6-mile path hit the area north of Elysian Fields. The tornado crossed FM 31 and moved along portions of Woodley Road, according to NWS Shreveport.