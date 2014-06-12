NWS reports EF-1 tornado in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana has reported an EF-1 tornado touched down briefly in Tyler County Thursday afternoon.
A NWS representative said the tornado touched down for one minute just after 4 p.m. and lifted off the ground. The path length was just over .5 mile and the width was 75 yards.
EF-1 is the second lowest ranking of a tornado.
The maximum winds were 90 mph. Three mobile homes were damaged as well as several pine trees. Some trees snapped and a few were uprooted, according to NWS.
A shack was damaged and an awning was destroyed. A pontoon boat was thrown 25 yards into a tree, NWS said.