NWS reports EF-1 tornado in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana has reported an EF-1 tornado touched down briefly in Tyler County Thursday afternoon.

A NWS representative said the tornado touched down for one minute just after 4 p.m. and lifted off the ground. The path length was just over .5 mile and the width was 75 yards.

EF-1 is the second lowest ranking of a tornado.

The maximum winds were 90 mph. Three mobile homes were damaged as well as several pine trees. Some trees snapped and a few were uprooted, according to NWS.