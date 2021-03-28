NWS: Tornado causes 'considerable' damage in Mt. Enterprise, now in Panola County

A tornado that caused "considerable" damage in Mt. Enterprise in Rusk County now is moving through Panola County south of Carthage.

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas — A tornado that caused "considerable" damage in Mt. Enterprise in Rusk County now is moving through Panola County south of Carthage, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Brandon Thorne said the tornado started in Cherokee County before moving into Rusk County. He said the first warning was issued at 6:04 p.m. Saturday, and "it's been ongoing ever since."

Thorne did not have details about the tornado and added that the weather service will send a team to the area Sunday.