NWS: Tornado touched down in Panola County last week

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — An EF-1 tornado briefly touched down south of Deadwood on Nov. 25, The National Weather Service said Wednesday night.

The tornado hit near County Road 446 and traveled northeast for about a third of a mile before it crossed FM 31 South near a home, the NWS said. Its estimated peak wind was 100 mph, and its path measured 0.3616 miles long and 75 yards wide.

"The tornado likely continued on at least a little farther than this spot, but access downstream was very limited for several miles and thus the official end point of the tornado is at the crossing of FM 31 S," the National Weather Service said.