The Oak Cliff Tiger is real: Cub was seized by law enforcement while serving an arrest warrant on Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy

The tiger cub was caged during the process and was not loose, as some social media rumors claimed. Trapboy Freddy was taken into custody on weapons charges.

DALLAS — Dallas police found a tiger cub caged inside of an Oak Cliff house while serving a warrant to Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday afternoon.

Yes, a tiger cub.

Police told WFAA that officers were assisting federal officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve a warrant and make an arrest at around 2 p.m. at a house on the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane in southern Oak Cliff near Highway 67 and Interstate 20.

The 30-year-old Trapboy Freddy, born Devarius Dontez Moore, was taken into custody on weapons charges.

This is not Moore's first high-profile run-in with the law.

After serving multiple prison stints throughout his younger years, Moore was arrested by two DPD officers in 2018 on charges of evading arrest with a previous conviction relating to outstanding warrants in his name in Cedar Hill and DeSoto. He then publicly accused DPD of using excessive force during his arrest, which prompted an internal DPD review of the incident.

In March of this year, Moore was then arrested following a traffic stop in Kaufman County on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and the possession of more than two ounces of marijuana.

It is not yet clear if those charges from earlier this year are related to Moore's arrest this week.

News of Moore's arrest on Wednesday quickly spread across social media in large part due to rumors surrounding it that related to a tiger roaming the streets of Oak Cliff.

Police confirmed to WFAA that authorities found the tiger cub while serving the warrant for Moore's arrest and called animal control. They also said the cub was caged the entire time and did not become loose on the streets.

Still, the Dallas Zoo had to clarify on social media Wednesday that a tiger did not escape from the zoo and that the cub didn't even belong to them.

"We are aware of a rumor that is circulating - we want to assure everyone our tigers are all accounted for and safe here at the zoo," the Dallas Zoo said in a statement on Twitter. "We saw messages online and heard from concerned local neighbors and wanted to set minds at ease about your Dallas Zoo!"

In a statement, the department said: "Dallas Animal Services responded to the address and secured the tiger, which is currently being held in protective custody at an undisclosed location."

Sources tell WFAA the cub is now under the supervision of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Keeping tigers as pets is illegal in Dallas, according to police.