Funeral arrangements have been set for 19-year-old Anna Wegener, the Young Life youth leader who died in a wreck Saturday afternoon near West, Texas

Wegener was involved in Young Life, a Colorado Springs-based parachurch ministry, and the organization shared their great sorrow, calling her, "a joy and a blessing to every person she came in contact with," and, "to know her was to get a glimpse of Jesus."

According to the obituary posted on the Stewart Family Funeral Home's website, the 19-year-old was a Robert E. Lee High School graduate and freshman at Texas A&M who, "radiated joy."

The funeral home said that a Rosary will be held on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 5:30 p.m., followed by a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home in Tyler.

Funeral services will be at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 5 p.m. at 18221 FM 2493, Flint, Texas.

