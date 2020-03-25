SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The first coronavirus-related death has been announced in Smith County as confirmed cases spike to 21.

According to NET Health, a 91-year-old man died overnight from COVID-19 complications.

CBS19's newspaper partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph, identified the man as Elwood McElveen, of Hideaway Lake. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

RELATED: Shelter in place for Hideaway Lake: Resident who died, faithful member of church' after coronavirus death

Officials say community spread has been identified in Smith County regarding the virus.

“Community spread means there is more than one possible source for COVID-19 to become acquired by any individual," said George Roberts, CEO of NET Health. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials, such as physical distancing yourself from others and limiting all non-essential travel within your communities.”

The county announced positive cases had jumped to 16 as of Wednesday afternoon. However, NET Health sent an update out later in the evening stating the cases spiked again to 21.

Other East Texas counties with confirmed cases include:

Bowie County - 1

Cass County - 1

Gregg County - 3

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 1

Rusk County - 2

Upshur County - 1

Van Zandt County - 1

For more information on the coroanvirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: Trane in Tyler remains closed for deep cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Upshur County confirms 1st case of coronavirus

RELATED: LIST: Restaurants open for business in East Texas area

RELATED: FedEx worker touched by care package left on porch for delivery drivers