Officer injured, several minors arrested following East Texas multi-county chase

The individuals were noted to be juvenile offenders who will receive criminal charges that will be filed after the investigation.

CHANDLER, Texas — The Chandler Police Department responded to a call about a stolen vehicle near Barron Road on June 30.

Officers Raymond Brooks and Marshal Passons observed the vehicle roaming the streets in Chandler. The vehicle refused to stop and therefore resulted in a pursuit.

The stolen vehicle was chased into Tyler then back to Chandler on Lake Palestine. It has reportedly been recovered by police officers.

Once the vehicle was seized, the individuals fled on foot where officers had to chase them down.

The two individuals were successfully located and identified; however during the chase Officer Passons sustained minor injuries.

He was transported to UT Health Athens were he was later released.