Officials responding to reports of officer-involved shooting following chase in Gregg County area

Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in the Gregg County area.

According to the Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA), the shooting that occurred involved members of the Longview Police Department and White Oak Police Department following a vehicle chase early Sunday morning.

The TMPA says no officers were injured.