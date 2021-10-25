UPDATE: DPS investigating after officer, man exchange gunfire following domestic disturbance arrest in Diboll

Officer Gerardo Munoz responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a residence on 316 Avalon Street in Diboll on Monday, Oct. 25.

DIBOLL, Texas — UPDATE: The Department of Public Safety has said Texas Rangers are "assisting with the investigation" after an officer and a man involved in an alleged domestic disturbance were both wounded by gunfire during an arrest, the Diboll Police Department has reported.

Diboll Police say that Hayward Douglas, 25, was at the residence and told Munoz he was having trouble getting his property from the residence. According to police, Douglas became agitated, attempting to move away from the officer.

Police say Munoz attempted to place Douglas in restraints, but Douglas pulled away and ran. Police say a struggle ensued before Douglas was placed in restraints and searched, then seated in the back of a patrol car.

According to a statement from the Diboll Police Department, Douglas then produced a handgun "from an unknown location and shot Officer Munoz in the back." Munoz fired his weapon at Douglas, striking him once.

A ballistic vest prevented the bullet from entering Munoz's body. Both Munoz and Douglas were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven't said how much time elapsed between each gunshot, or whether Douglas was still in the vehicle when he was shot by Munoz. CBS19 also doesn't have any eyewitness accounts outside of the information received from the Diboll Police Department.