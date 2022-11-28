POLICE: Officer working off-duty security at Longview ER shoots, kills man who pulled gun on him

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation, which is being led by the Texas Rangers.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Longview.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, just before 9 p.m. Sunday, a Kilgore police officer was working an off-duty security job at Hospitality Health ER, located at 3111 McCann Rd. in Longview. The KPD says as he was scoping out the parking lot, when he was confronted by a man who pulled a gun and threatened him.

Police say the off-duty officer began to struggle with the man over control of the gun to keep the man from shooting him.

According to the KPD, as the struggle intensified, the officer drew his gun and shot the man in attempt to stop him.

"Immediately following the shooting, the [KPD] officer summoned ER staff who attempted life-saving measures," the KPD said in a statement, "A short time later, the male was pronounced deceased by ER staff."

The officer was not injured.

"The Longview Police Department and Longview Fire [Department] responded to the incident," the KPD said. "The Longview Police Department held the incident scene until the Texas Rangers could arrive to take over the investigation. A pistol was recovered at the incident scene."

Per KPD policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation, which is being led by the Texas Rangers.

Hospitality Health ER Longview released the following statement regarding the incident:

“An incident occurred in our parking lot. Patients and staff were not affected. We are thankful for our police officers on security detail whose bravery continues to keep us safe while we focus on saving lives. Hospitality ER is operating normally continuing to treat all emergencies 24/7.”