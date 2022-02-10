x
Officers find 4 pounds of ecstasy, weapons during traffic stop in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas — Officers found roughly four pounds of ecstasy and weapons during a traffic stop in Henderson Thursday afternoon. 

When a Henderson police officer working in a joint task force with Mt. Enterprise Marshal John Randolph conducted a traffic stop, a probable cause search was conducted due to suspected criminal activity.

Officers found two glock 9mm pistols, about four pounds of ecstasy and approximately 5.6 ounces of alprazolam, which is a medicine used to treat panic disorders and anxiety. 

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with possession of a penalty group two controlled substance over 400 grams, possession of a penalty group three controlled substance between 28 and 200 grams and unlawful possession of a weapon. 

