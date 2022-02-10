Officers find 4 pounds of ecstasy, weapons during traffic stop in Henderson

Officers found two glock 9mm pistols, about four pounds of ecstasy and approximately 5.6 ounces of alprazolam.

HENDERSON, Texas — Officers found roughly four pounds of ecstasy and weapons during a traffic stop in Henderson Thursday afternoon.

When a Henderson police officer working in a joint task force with Mt. Enterprise Marshal John Randolph conducted a traffic stop, a probable cause search was conducted due to suspected criminal activity.

Officers found two glock 9mm pistols, about four pounds of ecstasy and approximately 5.6 ounces of alprazolam, which is a medicine used to treat panic disorders and anxiety.