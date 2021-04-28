x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Deputies respond to possible hostage situation north of Longview

At about 9:50 a.m., law enforcement received a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of Lonesome Pine Road in Gregg County.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A welfare check turned into a possible hostage situation this morning at a home north of Longview, with the Gregg County Sheriff's Office continuing to look for a suspect.

At about 9:50 a.m., law enforcement received a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of Lonesome Pine Road in Gregg County. The call was then upgraded to a possible hostage situation, said Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Josh Tubb.

“Upon arrival, the suspect had already left the area,” Tubb said. One person was found with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

    

Related Articles