Deputies respond to possible hostage situation north of Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A welfare check turned into a possible hostage situation this morning at a home north of Longview, with the Gregg County Sheriff's Office continuing to look for a suspect.

At about 9:50 a.m., law enforcement received a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of Lonesome Pine Road in Gregg County. The call was then upgraded to a possible hostage situation, said Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Josh Tubb.

“Upon arrival, the suspect had already left the area,” Tubb said. One person was found with minor, non-life threatening injuries.