HENDERSON — The Henderson Police Department, along with the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, seized several drugs while investigating a home in Henderson.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, the bust happened at a home on CR 424, where officers were investigating a stolen ATV.

Antonio L. Jones and Cornelius M. Murphy, who were in the home at the time, confessed to police there were drugs inside the house.

During their ensuing search of the home, officers found an assortment of drugs as well as a hand gun.

We went to a home on CR 424 with the Henderson Police Department looking for a stolen ATV. While we were there two males... Posted by Rusk County Sheriffs Office on Monday, July 30, 2018

Officers arrested both Murphy and Jones.

