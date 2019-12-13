LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department conducted a sweep of Longview High School and the school says students are now returning to class following a Friday afternoon bomb threat.

Longview police said the threat came from a track phone and officers immediately contacted Longview ISD administration and LHS. The high school started their bomb threat protocols and made a sweep of Lobo Stadium. Once it was deemed safe, students and staff were moved to the stadium.

No one was allowed in any building until it was deemed safe.

Parents also have the option to pick up their children at the campus.