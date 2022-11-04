x
Official: Early voting turnout less than expected

While early voting turnout has been “a little bit disappointing,” Allcon said she hopes to see more people turn out on Election Day.

TYLER, Texas — The early voting period for the November gubernatorial election has been slower than expected, said an elections official.

By Friday around 11 a.m. a total of 44,700 people had cast their ballots during early voting. Compared to the early voting turnout of around 55,500 in the November 2018 election, this is about 6,000 people less, said Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon.

In Smith County there are just over 154,000 registered voters. With all those who have voted so far, it only equates to about 30% of those registered, she said.

