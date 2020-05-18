GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County has had a fourth coronavirus-related death, according to county Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne.

Browne said the patient was a 74-year-old man who was a resident at one of the three local nursing homes known to have the virus. Browne said the man died Sunday night.

He did not disclose at which nursing home the man lived. Officials have previously said cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Highland Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Whispering Pines Lodge and one other.

