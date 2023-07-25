Body found at Tyler State Park identified as missing man from Grapevine

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the body was identified as George Sawyer, 53, who was reported missing by his wife.

TYLER, Texas — Local officials announced the body that was found at Tyler State Park a couple of weeks ago as man missing from Grapevine.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the body was found by hikers on a hiking trail on July 14 around 10 in the morning.

Officials identified the body as George Sawyer, 53. Sawyer was reported missing by his wife in Grapevine and had medical issues, officials said.

Police found Sawyer's car parked at the trailhead parking lot at Tyler State Park.

Sawyer's body was int he early stages of decomposition, police said.