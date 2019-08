LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are on the scene of a wreck involving a Pine Tree ISD bus in Longview in which officials say no children were injured.

There were children on the bus at the time of the wreck that happened on Suzanne Drive, according to Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian.

The school bus turned a corner and was involved in a wreck with a car, she said.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.