ATHENS, Texas — The Federal Railroad Administration released their report on the deadly train crash involving an Athens ISD school bus in Janaury that killed one student and injured another student and the driver.

The crash, which happened on January 25, happened on Cream Level Road at about 4 p.m.

According to an investigation by the Federal Railroad Administration, the Union Pacific crew reported the bus, driven by John Stevens, did stop at the crossing. However, he continued across the tracks and was struck by the locomotive.

A previous report by Union Pacific said the train's horn blasted in the moments before impact.

The resulting crash killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla. Joselyne Torres, 9, received serious injuries from the crash. However, she recovered and has since been released.

Stevens suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The FRA says the cause of the crash was inattentiveness by Stevens.

The report says the train was traveling at about 40 miles per hour, carrying 54 cars weighing nearly 5,000 tons.