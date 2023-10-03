OFFICIAL: Search continues for 2 juveniles that scaled fence to escape detention center in Tyler

Officials said both used welding golves and welding jackets to scale the fence around 2:30 p.m.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Several law enforcements continue to search for two juveniles that escaped from the Smith County Juvenile Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Smith County Juvenile Services Director and Chief Probation Officer Ross Worley, the two 16-year-old male juveniles were in the H.O.P.E. Academy Vocational Residential Program and in welding shop when they decided to escape.

Worley said the teens ran from the shop and and scaled the fence using welding golves and welding jackets at around 2:30 p.m. in northeast Tyler.

At the time of the escape, they were reported to be wearing orange shirts and khaki shorts.

Both juveniles are on probation for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Worley confirmed.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office lead the search efforts to find the teens with the assistance of other law enforcements.

Officials said the community is not in any danger at this time.

Any information about the whereabouts of either juvenile, call 911 or a local law enforcement agency.