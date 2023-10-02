No injuries reported after truck drives into house in Smith County

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, a truck drove into a house at Highway 31 East and County Road 245.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Police are repsonding to a call about a truck that drove into a house in Smith County Monday afternoon.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, a truck drove into a house around 3:45 p.m at Highway 31 East and County Road 245.

Officers said a man was driving eastbound on Highway 31 when he dropped his water bottle. As he reached for it, he stirred across the westbound land and drove through the driveway. He knocked down a Bradford pear tree in front of the house, and then crash into the house.

At the time, nobody was at home and officers still haven’t been able to contact the owners.

The driver was not injured but was taken to a local hospital to get checked out, officers said.

Several volunteer fire departments and emergency units are on the scene.