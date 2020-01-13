VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — One person is behind bars following a drug bust in Van Zandt County.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, officials initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in the Canton area.

At the time of the stop, K-9 Rico was deployed to further investigate the alleged presence of narcotics in the interior compartment of the vehicle.

After a positive alert, a probable cause search was conducted of the vehicle and its contents. The VCSO says the search resulted in the seizure of 225 grams (half-a-pound) of methamphetamine. Investigative efforts further revealed the person arrested lives within the county and the narcotics were to be distributed within Van Zandt County, according to the VCSO.

This investigation will continue and it is anticipated additional arrests will be made. In order to protect the integrity of this on-going investigation, names of those arrested are being withheld.

"There is no doubt these narcotics were going to be distributed throughout Van Zandt County," Sheriff Dale Corbett said. "We will continue our investigation and make arrests accordingly. If you break the law in Van Zandt County and the offense warrants arrest, you will be arrested and prosecuted."