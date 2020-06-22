SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An Overton man has surrendered to officials after allegedly shooting another man in the head during an overnight party near Gladewater.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 1:45 a.m., on Sunday in the 13600 block of County Road 3104, near Gladewater. When authorities arrived on scene, they saw a large group of people who were attending a party on the property. The SCSO says they learned a man, identified as Quavion Mumphrey, 23, of Overton, had been shot and was taken to a Longview hospital by private vehicle. He was later flown to a Dallas medical center for further treatment and is in serious condition.

During the investigation, officials say they learned the suspect, identified as Trevor D’Jaun Tinney, 19, of Overton, also attended the party and had shot Mumphrey in the head before leaving the scene.

A probable cause affidavit was presented to 241st State District Judge Jack Skeen who issued a warrant for the arrest of Tinney for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The SCSO says Tinney turned himself in at the Kilgore Police Department Sunday afternoon. The KPD alerted the SCSO of Tinney's surrender and he is now in the process of being booked into the Smith County Jail on $350,000 bond.