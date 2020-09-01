MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a Mount Pleasant third grade student.

According to the Titus County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, Decemeber 29, deputies and investigators were responded to a residence on Private Road 2321 on reports of a child being shot by a pellet rifle.

At that time, authorities say Logan Blackwell, 8, was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a Titus County hospital.

Officials say while Blackwell was en route to the hospital, they began to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities believed a "significantly powerful" pellet rifle had been involved.

On Thursday, Mount Pleasant Independent School District announced Blackwell had died.

Law enforcement revealed they have arrested a 16-year-old girl for manslaughter in connection with Blackwell's death.

Visitation for Blackwell will be held Saturday, January 11, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Curry-Welborn Funeral Home. The funeral will take place Sunday, January 12, at 2 p.m. at the Assembly of God church across from Mount Pleasant High School.

Blackwell's family has asked everyone to wear blue or orange to the services.

"MPISD extends our deepest condolences to Logan's family, friends, and his teachers and classmates," a statement from the district said.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.