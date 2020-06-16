UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: A picture of the missing calves has not been made available.

The Upshur County District Attorney's Office is asking for the public's help locating missing calves.

According to officials, 17 calves are missing from Farm-to-Market 2088 and Camel Road in the Bettie area.

The calves are are black, white and brown with notches in the left ears of some.

The investigation is being led by the Upshur County officials and the Texas Rangers.

If you have any information, please contact the Upshur County DA's Office at (903) 843-5513.