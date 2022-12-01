Officials: 18-wheeler crash leaves one dead in Van Zandt County

Further investigation indicates that Reyes failed to control her speed and was allegedly on her cell phone the time of the crash.

TYLER, Texas — One person died in a crash on US 80 near Wills Point Wednesday night.

According to the preliminary investigation by DPS, Teresa Reyes, 57, was traveling east in a 2014 Ford Focus when her car collided with the trailer of a 18-wheeler driven by Antoka K. Idris, 49.

Idris was attempting to make a left turn into a private drive when the crash occurred, DPS report said.

Further investigation indicates that Reyes failed to control her speed and was allegedly on her cell phone the time of the crash.