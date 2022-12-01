Officials: 18-wheeler crash leaves one dead in Van Zandt County

TYLER, Texas — One person died in a crash on US 80 near Wills Point Wednesday night.
According to the preliminary investigation by DPS, Teresa Reyes, 57, was traveling east in a 2014 Ford Focus when her car collided with the trailer of a 18-wheeler driven by Antoka K. Idris, 49.
Idris was attempting to make a left turn into a private drive when the crash occurred, DPS report said.
Further investigation indicates that Reyes failed to control her speed and was allegedly on her cell phone the time of the crash.
Reyes was taken to Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Canton where she was pronounced dead. Idris was not injured in the crash.