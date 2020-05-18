GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Two people were arrested following an early morning chase on Monday.

According to the Gun Barrel City Police Department, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the Cefco, located at 102 West Main Street, on reports of a theft.

It was reported to officers a teenager had stolen a case of beer and left the location. Upon review of security cameras, it was determined the suspects left in a dark-colored Ford Mustang.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., officers say a dark-colored Ford Mustang, matching the description from the theft, traveling east in the 1600 block of West Main Street. The GBCPD says officers turned around and saw the vehicle accelerate at a high rate of speed.

The GBCPD says the vehicle ran a red light at the West Main Street and Welch Lane intersection, and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Police say the vehicle failed to stop and continued speeding away from officers on State Highway 334.

When the vehicle reached State Highway 175, the driver turned north on the frontage road onto County Road 2922. Police say the vehicle drove through a metal gate and lost control, spinning out.

According to the GBCPD, the suspect driver was able to regain control, spinning the vehicle back onto the road and hitting the pursuing officers' patrol vehicle causing minor damage. The chase continued and returned to SH 334 traveling westbound.

Police say the vehicle continued westbound on SH 334, then as it turned onto Peachtree Road in Gun Barrel City, the vehicle, due to damage from the gate, broke down.

The driver attempted to run away, but was taken into custody by police.

The driver, identified as David Phillips, 20, of Seagoville, was placed under arrest for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and multiple misdemeanor warrants for various traffic violations from other local agencies.

A passenger, identified as Cody Woodruff, 18, of Brownsboro, was placed under arrest for minor in consumption.

A third passenger was identified and released at the scene.

Phillips and Woodruff were booked into the Henderson County Jail. Police say the gas station theft is still under investigation with Woodruff being the main suspect in that crime.

No injuries were reported.