OFFICIALS: 2 arrested for running over, killing man in Van Zandt County

The investigation is ongoing.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Two East Texans have been charged with murder after allegedly running over a man with a vehicle.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, around 8 p.m., deputies were called to a disturbance on VZ County Road 3808, just north of Wills Point.

When officials arrived on scene, they found out a domestic disturbance led to a Bradley Dickinson, 40, of Forney, being run over with a vehicle and killed.

Authorities say the driver of the suspect vehicle was Dickinson's stepson, Braxten Henderson. Also on scene was the victim’s common law wife, Jamie Johnson.

During the course of the investigation, the VZCSO says they determined Johnson was also involved in Dickinson's death.

Henderson and Johnson were arrested and charged with murder, The duo was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail. Henderson's bond was set at $1 million. Johnson's bond has not been set.