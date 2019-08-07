TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after determining they were allegedly selling drugs out of an apartment complex near the University of Texas at Tyler.

On July 2, 2019, a search warrant was obtained for a unit at The Foundry apartment complex, located at 3400 Varsity Drive in Tyler.

That same evening, Smith County Narcotics Investigators executed the warrant with assistance from Smith County K-9 Deputies and the Tyler Police Department.

When officials entered the apartment, the found Devonte Jones III, 19, of Tyler, and Braylen Jones, 17, of Fort Worth. During the subsequent search, investigators located marijuana, disposable cartridges containing liquid THC, digital scales, narcotics packaging equipment and a large amount of cash in various denominations. A handgun with the serial number removed was also discovered, according to the SCSO.

The suspects were both booked into the Smith County Jail.