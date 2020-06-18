VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from CBS19's story on May 15, 2020.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office says two more people have been arrested in connection with the May 2020 kidnapping of an East Texas girl.

The VZCSO says Thursday morning, Kentucky State Police executed arrest warrants near Elizabethtown, Kentucky, on two additional suspects in the kidnapping of Willow Sirmans, 14, of Grand Saline.

Officials say as the investigation continued over the past month, it became apparent the two arrested, who have not been identified, provided material support and had plans in place to assist the already jailed suspects in holding Sirmans to further avoid law enforcement and prevent her from being rescued.

"I believe I speak for myself and District Attorney Tonda Curry when I say, criminals cannot victimize the citizens of Van Zandt County and run away to another state thinking they can avoid prosecution," Sheriff Dale Corbett said. "We will continue to seek justice no matter where you go. Not only will we ask other jurisdictions to assist us, but we will send our deputies to personally insure the investigation is conducted and the suspects are brought to justice in Van Zandt County."

THE CRIME

On Wednesday, May 13, authorities issued an AMBER Alert for Sirmans after she went missing from her Grand Saline-area home two days earlier.

The following day, CBS19 was the only news station on hand when the VZCSO announced Sirmans had been found in Louisville, Kentucky.

Austen Walker, 21, and Courtney Odum were arrested in connection with Sirmans' abduction.

At the time, officials told CBS19 the investigation indicated Walker and Odum traveled from Texas to Kentucky with Sirmans. Then, Odum went to Missouri.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.