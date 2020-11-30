x
OFFICIALS: 3 Tylerites arrested after multi-state shooting spree

Credit: Las Vegas Review Journal/La Paz County Sheriff's office
Kayleigh Nicole Lewis, 25, of Tyler, has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment.

LA PAZ COUNTY, Ariz. — Three Tyler residents are suspects in a Thanksgiving shooting spree near Las Vegas where 10 strangers were allegedly shot at random for no reason.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, of the 10 who were targeted, one is dead and four are injured, police said.

Kayleigh Nicole Lewis, 25, of Tyler, has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment. Christopher McDonnell, 28, and Shawn McDonnell, 30, were taken to separate hospitals. Shawn McDonnell was shot by police after a chase and was airlifted from the scene.

