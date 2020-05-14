LOVING, New Mexico — Authorities are investigating after a Marshall man was found dead in a rail tank car in New Mexico.

According to the Eddy Count Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday around 9:05 a.m., officials responded to reports of an industrial accident that had occurred in the area of 70 Potash Mines Road and U.S. Highway 285 (Rangeland Energy Rio Sand plant) in the Carlsbad-Loving area.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man lying on the floor inside tank railroad car. Officials say he was unconscious and not breathing.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and it was determined that the man, identified as Cody B. Vernon, 49, of Marshall, had died.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.