OFFICIALS: 4th suspect arrested in connection to April murder of Lufkin man

“We would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for all of their hard work in getting the last of these suspects into custody,” Jessica Pebsworth said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CROCKETT, Texas — The fourth and final person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lufkin man in early April.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jardon Castle, 18, around midnight in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Officials have been searching for Castle for the past several months and were also instrumental in the July 10 arrest of Trederrick Sherman, 17, which occurred in Crockett.

He was wanted in connection to the death of Richard Charles Coutee, 48, who was shot around 11:15 p.m. Monday, April 3, in the 1100 block of Mayberry St. when he came to the door after hearing the knock, police said.

“We would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for all of their hard work in getting the last of these suspects into custody,” police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said.