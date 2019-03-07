HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Six people have been arrested after an executed search warrant allegedly revealed loaded firearms and drugs at a Harrison County house.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, authorities executed the warrants at a residence located at 806 Cook Street in Marshall around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The HCSO says the house is known as a drug location where firearms are also stored.

Officials say they witnessed one person trying to throw bags of drugs out of a broken window and refused to follow commands.

One of the HCSO ERT members began to struggle with one of the suspects causing the ERT member's gun to go off. A bullet grazed one of the suspect's who was taken to a local emergency room, treated and released into the custody of the HCSO.

The HCSO says three loaded firearms, a large amount of what is believed to be crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, Xanax and Ecstasy were recovered at the home.

Those arrested were as follows:

Dontrell Jamall Anderson, 25, of Marshall

Ivan Lynn Daniels, 24, of Marshall

Michael Wayne Murry, 48, of Marshall

Eddie Lee House III, 26, of Marshall

Lanica Madella Williams, 51, of Marshall

Robert Louis Price III

The HCSO notified the Texas Rangers of the firearm going off and the action was investigated.