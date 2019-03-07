HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Six people have been arrested after an executed search warrant allegedly revealed loaded firearms and drugs at a Harrison County house.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, authorities executed the warrants at a residence located at 806 Cook Street in Marshall around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The HCSO says the house is known as a drug location where firearms are also stored.
Officials say they witnessed one person trying to throw bags of drugs out of a broken window and refused to follow commands.
One of the HCSO ERT members began to struggle with one of the suspects causing the ERT member's gun to go off. A bullet grazed one of the suspect's who was taken to a local emergency room, treated and released into the custody of the HCSO.
The HCSO says three loaded firearms, a large amount of what is believed to be crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, Xanax and Ecstasy were recovered at the home.
Those arrested were as follows:
- Dontrell Jamall Anderson, 25, of Marshall
- Ivan Lynn Daniels, 24, of Marshall
- Michael Wayne Murry, 48, of Marshall
- Eddie Lee House III, 26, of Marshall
- Lanica Madella Williams, 51, of Marshall
- Robert Louis Price III
The HCSO notified the Texas Rangers of the firearm going off and the action was investigated.