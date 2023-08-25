Officials advise East Texans how to prepare in case wildfire breaks out

“If there is an evacuation order, please, please abide by it,” Sean Dugan with the Texas A&M Forest Service said.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — When a wildfire spreads rapidly like in Jasper County, firefighters call on local officials to assist them in evacuation efforts.

“This happens and it happens quickly, especially in the conditions we're in,” Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said.

Across the state, firefighters haven't had much of a break. Nearly 100 wildfires have broken out this week burning lots of land and posing a threat to nearby neighborhoods.

Earlier this week, a wildfire broke out on County Road 4111 in Rusk County. Valdez said these wildfires are very serious because of the heat and lack of rain.

“Our dispatch knew (of the conditions) and immediately started calling deputies and called me. We all went out there and did the best we could as quickly as we could,” Valdez said.

Sean Dugan with the Texas A&M Forest Service said his best advice is to follow the protocol "Ready, Set, Go!," a resource available to all Texans that serves as a personal checklist of what to prepare in case a wildfire breaks out.

“If there is an evacuation order, please, please abide by it,” Dugan said. “Of course, you know, there's a reason why we're evacuating and we want to protect people's lives first and foremost.”

He also mentioned keeping a go-bag ready with important documents, any priceless items that can’t be replaced, a change of clothes and basic toiletry items.

Also important to put in your emergency go kit are items for pets, prescriptions, stored batteries and children’s toys, activities and comfort items. Be sure to store the bag in a safe and easily accessible space and tell everyone in the home where it’s located, the Texas A&M Forest Service recommends.

Dugan said if an official comes knocking, it's best to leave the home.

“If you don't follow an evacuation order, not only are you putting yourself in danger, but you're putting other people in danger as well, specifically the firefighters,” Dugan said.

If things turn for the worse, remember, things can be replaced, but people can't, Dugan added.

In case of an emergency, awareness is paramount to remaining safe and knowing if a fire starts in the area.

Residents should ask their local responders what to expect, find out if there’s a local notification system in their community and follow a local emergency management social media page for timely updates, the forest website explains.