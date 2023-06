According to officials, a man stabbed another man in the arm with a box cutter on North Broadway and Ferguson Street.

TYLER, Texas — Officers arrested one man after police say he stabbed another man in downtown Tyler Friday afternoon.

According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, a man stabbed another man in the arm with a box cutter near the intersection of North Broadway Ave and Ferguson Street.

Officials put a tourniquet on the man's arm to stop the bleeding. The other person was arrested, Erbaugh said.