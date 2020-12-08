Officials arrest 2 at Gun Barrel City gas station for drugs, parole violation

Both were booked into the Henderson County Jail.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says deputies caught a man carrying six baggies of cocaine and a woman wanted for violating her parole Tuesday at a gas station in Gun Barrel City.

According to Sheriff Hillhouse, David Vaughn, 36, was inside a gas station in the 2200 block of Main Street when deputies arrived.

"He was carrying a red and white cigarette carton which contained the six small baggies of the cocaine and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke drugs," Sheriff Hillhouse said in statement.

Sheriff Hillhouse says Vaughn was also wanted on multiple warrants, including:

Failure to make child support payments

Failure to stop for a school bus

Expired vehicle registration

Driving with an invalid license

Heather Hamilton, 30, was also taken into custody for violating the conditions of her parole, according to Sheriff Hillhouse.