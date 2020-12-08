Officials arrest 2 at Gun Barrel City gas station for drugs, parole violation

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says deputies caught a man carrying six baggies of cocaine and a woman wanted for violating her parole Tuesday at a gas station in Gun Barrel City.
According to Sheriff Hillhouse, David Vaughn, 36, was inside a gas station in the 2200 block of Main Street when deputies arrived.
"He was carrying a red and white cigarette carton which contained the six small baggies of the cocaine and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke drugs," Sheriff Hillhouse said in statement.
Sheriff Hillhouse says Vaughn was also wanted on multiple warrants, including:
- Failure to make child support payments
- Failure to stop for a school bus
- Expired vehicle registration
- Driving with an invalid license
Heather Hamilton, 30, was also taken into custody for violating the conditions of her parole, according to Sheriff Hillhouse.
Both were booked into the Henderson County Jail.