2 people arrested after officials find explosive device in Panola County

The Tyler Fire Department Bomb Squad was called to assist with what officials believed to be an improvised explosive device.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Officials arrest two people after search warrant reveals an alleged explosive device in the Rock Hill Community Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Panola County Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement executed a search warrant on Country Road 264 around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said 2 people were taken into custody after law enforcement found a suspicious device.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office thanks the Panola County Deputies, PCT 2 Constable, Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.