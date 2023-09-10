Local, state law enforcement investigation leads to arrest of man for online solicitation of a minor in Rains County

The investigation is ongoing.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas man was arrested in East Texas following an investigation into child sex crimes.

According to the Rains County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, authorities arrested Christian Paul Castillo, of Dallas, for online solicitation of a minor.

The arrest was made as part of join investigation involving the following law enforcement agencies:

Rains County Sheriff's Office

Rains County Crimes Against Children (CID)

Rains County Patrol

Caddo Mills Police Department

Texas Department of Public Safety

Office of Inspector General

Office of Attorney General

Castillo was booked into the Rains County Jail on $300,000 bond.