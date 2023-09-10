Local, state law enforcement investigation leads to arrest of man for online solicitation of a minor in Rains County

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas man was arrested in East Texas following an investigation into child sex crimes.
According to the Rains County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, authorities arrested Christian Paul Castillo, of Dallas, for online solicitation of a minor.
The arrest was made as part of join investigation involving the following law enforcement agencies:
- Rains County Sheriff's Office
- Rains County Crimes Against Children (CID)
- Rains County Patrol
- Caddo Mills Police Department
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Office of Inspector General
- Office of Attorney General
Castillo was booked into the Rains County Jail on $300,000 bond.
This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.