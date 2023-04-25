East Texas man arrested after leading officials on a chase with stolen truck in Nacogdoches County

Officials said Cory Wright lead officials in a dangerous chase as he drove into oncoming traffic and on to the shoulder across counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is charged with evading arrest after leading officials on a chase in Nacogdoches County Tuesday evening.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, they received a report of a reckless driver in a 1996 Ford F-350 that had been converted into a dump truck.

Cory Ashton Wright, 29, was driving into Nacogdoches County from San Augustine County on State Highway 103 when he was pulled over by deputies. Officials said Wright was stopped at a traffic stop near the intersection of FM 226, before he speed off towards Angelina County.

Wright lead officials in a dangerous chase as he drove into oncoming traffic and on to the shoulder. Officials said during the pursuit, the hydraulic bed of the truck, which was filled with asphalt, was raised while it was in motion.

Many officials joined the chase such as the Angelina County deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and Lufkin Police Department officers.

The pursuit came to an end when officials blocked the road and set spike strips out preventing Wright from crossing.

Wright was taken to the Nacogdoches County jail where he was charged with a state-jail felony for evading arrest.

Officials also discovered the truck was reported stolen out of Sabine County, where Wright was involved in several other offenses that are under investigation.