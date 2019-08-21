SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office says the man whose body was found Tuesday near Jim Hogg Road died from natural causes according to an autopsy.

According to the SCSO, the body was found in a wooded area at about 4:09 p.m. Tuesday near a gas station on Jim Hogg Road at I-20.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the caller escorted deputies to the body, which appeared to be a white male. However, the body was partially decomposed.

Smith County investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene.

The body is being sent to Forensic Medical in Tyler for the autopsy. The preliminary autopsy revealed the man died from natural causes.

The investigation is ongoing.