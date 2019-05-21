LONGVIEW, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed a bat found by a Longview citizen inside a private residence has tested positive for rabies.

According to the City of Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, the bat was picked up on Thursday, May 16, 2019, and shipped to the DSHS’s lab in Austin for testing.

The resident who found the bat has been notified by the City of Longview Animal Services Department and appropriate procedures are being implemented to make sure all people and animals at the residence are safe.

There was no contact with any people at the location and both dogs had been vaccinated. The dogs will be given booster shots and observed for the next 45 days as required under Texas law.

Officials would like to remind citizens they should always refrain from touching or handling any wild animals, especially those that appear sick or injured. In East Texas, bats, skunks and raccoons are the most common carriers of the rabies virus but caution should be used with any wild animal.

All pets should also be vaccinated against rabies (as required by law), in case they come in contact with wildlife, even if they are primarily indoor animals.